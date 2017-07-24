7/24/17 Corey’s Diary: I’m a Bad Girl

Dear Diary,

Not only am I copping out by not doing a video diary, but I forgot to do one Friday. Ten lashes with a wet noodle for me. After Baby Girl’s appointment with the ophthalmologist, I went home and worked on the house. I wanted it to be somewhat more settled for Jeff’s arrival.

Baby Girl did great at her appointment. They numbed her eye and then injected it with a super-strong dose of healing drops. I am hoping it helps. It is supposed to last three weeks.

My biggest concern is that she is comfortable and not experiencing any pain. The doctor said not to worry. We go back for a follow-up next month.

Jeff and I got so much done this weekend on the house. We hung some pictures, got all the big furniture put in it’s proper place and I think we have opened all the boxes now.

I have a deadline. My dad and his wife are coming to visit next month. My goal is to have everything squared away before they get here.

The best part of the weekend was the fajitas Jeff made last night. He found a recipe from one of our favorite Mexican joints, El Tiempo. It was so good, thank God for leftovers.

Oh, and also cool sculpting. I have my appointment today at Ideal Image. I can’t wait to see the results.

Talk to you tomorrow,

Corey