7/6/2017 Corey’s Diary: I Can’t Film, I’m Not Showing My Face

Dear Diary,

I am not playing with a full deck…and not for normal reasons. Last night was crazy.

I thought I would sleep like a baby since I didn’t get a lot of sleep the night before. Plus, we spent the day packing up my hotel room, filling bins and getting organized.

My Fitbit didn’t recognize me, I got all of my steps.

At midnight, there was a loud crash and the sound of debris falling. We had no idea what that was. I fell back asleep. Around 1 am I awoke feeling quite ill.

This is TMI, but my dinner was not sticking around. Tried the sleep thing again around 2:00 am.

I didn’t need my alarm to wake up for the show today…because someone at the Shilo decided to ignore the no smoking signs and set the smoke alarm off in the entire hotel. This was at 3 am.

The dogs were miserable with the loud noise and no one was going back to bed after that.

To say I am flying with fewer IQ points is an understatement.

No one wants to see this face today. On a positive note, it is my dad’s birthday. I hope he is having a blast in New Smyrna Beach.,

Talk to you tomorrow,

Corey