8/1/17 Corey’s Diary: I Need a New Phone

Dear Diary,

My phone is being so weird. I wasn’t able to upload a video, so I’m going old school and writing this. Wjat a novel idea.

First world problems, right? The phone keeps turning itself off. Hey phone, you’re not working that hard.

I talked to my dad last night to go over some details of his visit this weekend. He assured me it was not necessary to feel the need to entertain. However, I said this is my opportunity to finally do some of the stuff I have been talking about. I made a list.

Powell’s City of Books The Saturday Market Huber’s for Spanish coffee Multnomah Falls The Kennedy School The Doug Fir Lounge Fillmore

Some of these depend on the weather. They are coming from Florida, so it won’t be too much of an adjustment.

He insisted I show him the Shilo, though. To see where all the action was.

I finally found this fantastic grocery in my ‘hood, “Market of Choice.” That deli is dangerous.

Talk to you tomorrow,

Corey