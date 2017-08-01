8/1/17 Corey’s Diary: I Need a New Phone

Dear Diary,
My phone is being so weird. I wasn’t able to upload a video, so I’m going old school and writing this. Wjat a novel idea.
First world problems, right? The phone keeps turning itself off. Hey phone, you’re not working that hard.
I talked to my dad last night to go over some details of his visit this weekend. He assured me it was not necessary to feel the need to entertain. However, I said this is my opportunity to finally do some of the stuff I have been talking about. I made a list.
- Powell’s City of Books
- The Saturday Market
- Huber’s for Spanish coffee
- Multnomah Falls
- The Kennedy School
- The Doug Fir Lounge
- Fillmore
Some of these depend on the weather. They are coming from Florida, so it won’t be too much of an adjustment.
He insisted I show him the Shilo, though. To see where all the action was.
I finally found this fantastic grocery in my ‘hood, “Market of Choice.” That deli is dangerous.
Talk to you tomorrow,
Corey