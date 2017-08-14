8/15/17 Corey’s Diary: There’s Not Enough Concealer in the World

Dear Diary,

I chickened out. I am typing the diary due to the dark circles under my eyes. I had a great week with family and friends and it is showing on my face. In lieu of a video I will post a pic of the new hair. I love Candice at Prima Salon. She did a fantastic job.

My dad and his wife got into town last Saturday. We had lunch at The Fireside, then browsed the shops along NW 23rd. It was an early night since they had been up since 5 am Eastern time.

Sunday, we went to the Pittock Mansion. It was gorgeous. We were going to do the Rose Garden after that, but it was just too crowded. We opted for the new casino, Ilani. It was a blast and the food at Michael Jordan’s restaurant was superb.

Huber’s was a necessary stop. And my dad got a kick out of watching all of the people in line at Voodoo Donuts.

There was so much more we wanted to do, but we just ran out of time. We did find this cool dive in our hood called the Skyline Tavern. What a fun, funky place with a terrific view. It was so great to see them and their visit passed by way too quickly. The only thing missing was my sister and her man.

My friend, Whitney, came in town this past weekend. She is in Seattle now, but she got this great job in Phoenix. She is moving in a couple of weeks. I’m so glad we had a chance to see each other before she left. I am so happy for her, but selfishly I wish she wasn’t leaving.

I love my job, I was not even sad to see vacation end.

I am so blessed.

Talk to you tomorrow,

Corey