The Killers stepped up big time for Morrissey fans over the weekend in L.A., after Morrissey (as I predicted last week) cancelled his appearance at KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas concert.

The Killers were headlining the second night of music… so the band did a full-band version of This Charming Man by The Smiths and then later, threw in a snippet of the Morrissey solo hit Everyday Is Like Sunday during their own “A Dustland Fairytale.”