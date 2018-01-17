A Lot of Poop

We can’t be the only city that deals with a literal ton of bird fecal matter, right?

Downtown it’s crows. Watch where you walk and avoid strolling under the multitude of trees. Especially at night it can be somewhat ominous to see a tree filled to the brim with blackbirds. “Nevermore, nevermore.”

I walk to Powel books frequently enough. It’s a ten block jaunt and sure enough, I’ve been pooped on twice in just the last 8 months. Am I complaining? Actually not really. It’s actually just a part of the downtown atmosphere. Yes, I’ve elected to call it atmosphere.

Public parks with a lot of grass or down by the water it’s goose and duck time. Man, goose poops is like nothing I would want to be barefoot around! It’s everywhere. Am I complaining? Actually again, not. I love seeing gaggles of geese boppin’ around in groups of hundreds. The pretty and they look delicious.

In fact, all this fecal matter is preferred to the human excrement you occasionally bump into on side streets. Hey everybody and everything poops. It only depends on how you frame it to yourself and others.