Active commuting cuts risk of diseases

How many reasons do you need to hop on your bike and commute part-way or all the way to work? Let’s list them. You can save money on gas, parking, and wear and tear on your vehicle. You can fit your workout into your daily routine while reducing your carbon footprint. And now a big British study’s been published showing that over five years, bike commuting significantly reduces deaths from cardiovascular disease and that deaths from cancers were halved. The evidence was clear that when people commute in an active way, they were at lower risk for these diseases. Now that the weather is nicer, consider walking or biking all or part of your commute.

https://www.treehugger.com/bikes/british-study-finds-commuting-bike-can-cut-heart-disease-and-cancer.html