Adopt a storm drain

Rain, wind and leaves all make for quite the mess in your yard and the streets. Add in a windstorm, like we got over the weekend, you end up with clogged storm drains and huge puddles, making it difficult to drive, walk or bike. If you’ve got a storm drain in front of your house, the City of Portland is asking you to adopt it and help keep it clear of leaves. Use a rake, shovel or a broom, not your hands and clear it about 10 feet on both sides. Always wear gloves and be careful of sharp objects. Don’t put the leaves in the street, add them to your yard debris cart.

https://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/article/619048