Air quality is poor around 78 Portland area schools

Schools in session which means many parents are driving their kids to school. If you have older kids, do you drop them off a few blocks away so they can walk or do you sit in line waiting to drop them off at the door? If you sit in line idling before or after school, you’re contributing to poor air quality around your kid’s school. Seventy eight schools in the Portland metro area are close to major roads, exposing kids to high enough levels of exhaust to increase their cancer risk and risk of other respiratory illnesses. The majority of them are elementary schools. There are no laws prohibiting idling outside of schools, though many Portland public schools have idle-free zone signs posted and the Portland Bureau of Transportation suggests limiting idling to under 10 seconds. Try a new tradition this school year, if you have younger kids, consider parking a few blocks from school and walking your child to the door.

