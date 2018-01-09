Album of the Day – London Calling

It’s one of my favorites albums of all time so odds are it’ll be the album of the day multiple times a year.

Rolling Stone placed the album in the 8th spot in its list of the 500 greatest albums of all time.

The Clash released London Calling it 1979 as a double album. I was first introduced to it when my brothers friend, Paul Harrison, left a stack of CD’s at my house circa 1986 and he kept forgetting to come pick them up. And so, I put that album on repeat. Every time I would dive into London Calling, one song would shine brighter than the others. At first it was Rudie Can’t Fail….then the next week it was Guns of Brixton… and that went on for months.

I never really pieced together the shaping of my past and current choice of profession… but it all makes such perfect sense now.