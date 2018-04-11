Alice Cooper Is Hitting The Road.

NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 15: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Singer/Songwriter Alice Cooper performs with original band member Michael Bruce during Music Biz 2017 - Industry Jam 2 at the Renaissance Hotel on May 15, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

From ABC Air Power:

Following his recent appearance as King Herod in the NBC special Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Alice Cooper has extended the upcoming North American leg of his tour in support of his 2017 studio album, Paranormal, well into the fall.

The shock rocker has added a September 8 show in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to his itinerary, as well as a series of dates running from October 4 in Albany, New York, through an October 24 concert in Rockford, Illinois.

The trek, dubbed “A Paranormal Evening with Alice Cooper,” gets underway with an August 3 performance at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis. Founding Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley is confirmed to open two shows during the tour: August 10 in Las Vegas and August 12 in Los Angeles.

Prior to his headlining trek, Cooper will be hitting the road with the Hollywood Vampires, the supergroup that also features Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and actor/rocker Johnny Depp.

As previously reported, the band has four North American gigs lined up in May, followed by a European tour mapped out from a May 28 show in Moscow through a July 8 concert in Rome. Visit HollywoodVampires.com to check out all of the group’s tour dates.

Cooper released Paranormal in July 2017.

Here are all of Cooper’s forthcoming North American headlining tour dates:

8/3 — West Allis, WI, Wisconsin State Fair

8/5 — Sioux Falls, SD, Washington Pavilion

8/6 — Kansas City, MO, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

8/8 — Colorado Springs, CO, Pike’s Peak Center

8/10 — Las Vegas, NV, The Pearl at The Palms Hotel and Casino*

8/11 — Temecula, CA, Pechanga Resort and Casino

8/12 — Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre*

8/14 — San Jose, CA, City National Civic

8/15 — Jackson, CA, Jackson Rancheria Casino

8/16 — Reno, NV, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

8/18 — Bonner, MT, KettleHouse Amphitheater

8/19 — Everett, WA, Angel of the Winds Arena

8/20 — Vancouver, BC, Canada, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

8/22 — Calgary, AB, Canada, Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

8/23 — Edmonton, AB, Canada, Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

8/25 — Saskatoon, SK, Canada, SaskTel Centre

8/26 — Estevan, SK, Canada, Affinity Place

8/28 — Winnipeg, MB, Canada, Burton Cummings Theatre

8/29 — Thunder Bay, ON, Canada, Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

8/30 — Saint Paul, MN, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

9/1 — Fort Wayne, IN, Foellinger Theatre

9/2 — Huber Heights, OH, Rose Music Center at The Heights

9/4 — Cincinnati, OH, Taft Theatre

9/6 — New York, NY, Beacon Theatre

9/7 — York, PA, York Fair

9/8 — Atlantic City, NJ, Tropicana Atlantic City

10/4 — Albany, NY, Palace Theater

10/9 — Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium

10/10 — Atlanta, GA, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

10/12 — Chattanooga, TN, Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

10/13 — Biloxi, MS, Beau Rivage

10/14 — Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hill Lawn

10/16 — Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/17 — Park City, KS, Hartman Arena

10/19 — Memphis, TN, Orpheum Theater

10/20 — St. Louis, MO, Peabody Opera House

10/21 — Cedar Rapids, IA, Paramount Theater

10/23 — Des Moines, IA, Des Moines Civic Center

10/24 — Rockford, IL, Coronado Performing Arts Center

* = Ace Frehley opens.