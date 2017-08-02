Alternatives to plastics for freezing foods

I just picked the first ripe tomato from my garden. I’ve got 16 plants this year so I’ll have plenty for fresh meals but I also plan to freeze as much as possible. My process is simple, I blanch them first, separate the peels from the fruit and put them both in glass jars to freeze. The tomato chunks will get used in sauces, soups and meals throughout the winter and I make tomato sauce from all of the peels. Glass jars make the best food storage containers and I’ve found that jars with necks as large as the base work the best. But there are other options for freezing foods. Unbleached butcher or wax paper are both good. You can also reuse waxed milk, juice or cream cartons for freezing things like stocks and soups.

