Aquariums working to reduce plastic waste

Last month, all 19 aquariums that belong to the Aquarium Conservation Partnership launched a campaign to reduce ocean and freshwater pollution. They’re part of the ACP’s “In Our Hands” effort to curb plastic entering the waterways. Each year more than 8 million tons of plastics enter the oceans and approximately 22 million pounds of plastic flows into the Great Lakes. ACP knows that small changes can make a big difference. The 19 aquariums are committed to significantly reducing or eliminating plastic beverage bottles by December 2020 and showcase innovative alternatives to single use plastics. You can reduce your plastic waste by using reusable bags, water bottles, coffee mugs and saying no to straws.

http://www.ourhands.org/