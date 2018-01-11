Is there asbestos in your child’s makeup?

Did you hear about the children’s make up that was found to contain asbestos? Seventeen products from Claire’s stores were pulled after researchers found asbestos in glitter, eye shadow and other cosmetics marketed to kids. This, after eight products sold by Justice were found to have asbestos. How does asbestos get into cosmetics? Talc used to make the cosmetics can have asbestos, unless companies carefully select talc mines to avoid contamination. There’s no law that prohibits the presence of asbestos in cosmetics, though it’s been banned in 50 countries, its use is legal in the U.S. There’s been a bi-partisan effort to regulate cosmetics and other personal care products, but Congress has failed to act.

