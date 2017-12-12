Baking soda can clean just about anything

If you’re doing some cleaning before guests arrive for holiday celebrations, grab an extra box of baking soda. There’s almost nothing it can’t clean well. From ovens to cookware, including cast-iron pans, plastic containers to your slow cooker and a stand mixer to your French press. I usually just make a paste out of it with water to clean most surfaces, but sometimes I mix it with liquid soap and essential oil for a degreaser. A box in the fridge will absorb smells, but you can also put some in a bowl or a cored-out lemon peel to neutralize smells while you’re cooking.

