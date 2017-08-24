Baking soda FTW

The Answers: Clean the tiles in the shower, sprinkle on carpets and rugs before vacuuming, sprinkle on the bottom of the oven to clean up spills, use it as an abrasive to clean my oven and sink, and of course, use with vinegar and hot water to unclog drains. The Question? What are the many ways I use baking soda in the house. You can also pour it over small grease fires in the kitchen, sprinkle it in stinky shoes and put a box in the fridge to deodorize it. Baking soda is non-toxic and I buy a couple boxes at a time.

