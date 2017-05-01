Balloons aren’t biodegradable so don’t release them outside

Next time you’re thinking about releasing a bunch of balloons into the air, consider what happens after they leave your hand. Latex balloons aren’t biodegradable, they will eventually break up into smaller pieces where they end up as pollution on land or in water. That’s where they get mistaken for food by land and sea creatures. Britain’s Marine Conservation Society found 53 percent more balloon-related litter on beaches last year than 2015. And Rhode Island residents have called on a ban on balloon releases after picking up over 2,000 downed balloons on their coastline in the past couple of years.

