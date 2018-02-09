How to become a more effective recycler

By now, many of you have heard about China’s ban on used plastics coming into their country for recycling. China has entered a new era of recycling and they found that much of the recycling they were receiving was too dirty, not sorted correctly and was mixed in with garbage. Many European countries that shipped plastics to China are using this as a wake-up call and are calling for packaging to be 100% recyclable or reusable by 2030. That hasn’t happened yet in the US, but there are things you can do to become a more effective recycler. First wash out all of your recyclables and make sure they’re fairly clean. Recycle correctly. If you’re not sure, check your city’s website or call Metro. And third, reduce single use plastics. Reduce, reuse, recycle. .

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/recycling-best-practices?utm_content=buffer98366&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_campaign=buffer