More Benefit Show Details

Peter Buck says Scott McCaughey is hoping to play on a few songs at the benefit concerts to pay for his medical bills after he had a stroke.

You hear correct. McCaughey could play at this OWN benefit show. That’s Rock n Roll.

Buck tells R.E.M.‘s website that McCaughey is “talking and walking, and, as to be expected, having real issues with both. I don’t think he’s singing yet, but he’s playing guitar and bass. And, if he can, he’s planning to play a few songs at the benefit, and to continue on tour with Filthy Friends after that.”

If you’re not familiar with Filthy Friends, the band features Corin Tucker of Sleater-Kinney along with Buck and McCaughey. They still have concert dates set for Portland and Seattle at the end of January.

Buck says that with Mike Mills also performing at the January 5th and 6th Help the Hoople shows, fans can probably expect to hear an R.E.M. song or two. He says, “Personally, I haven’t seen The Decemberists in a couple of years, so that will be super great… I recorded some tracks a few years back with The Decemberists, and Colin [Meloy] is a big R.E.M. fan, so we’ll probably figure something out — he knows some R.E.M. songs.”