Benefits of hand washing dishes

Years ago when we renovated our kitchen, we found ourselves, like nearly every other household in a similar situation, over budget. Without hesitation, I decided to skip adding a dishwasher. I’ve never had one, so it didn’t seem like a big deal to forgo one. Throughout the years, I’ve found doing the dishes is one of the few quiet times in my day because no one wants to be in the kitchen when you’re doing the dishes. A 2015 study found washing dishes mindfully could be therapeutic. But there are also green reasons to wash by hand. Another study that year of Swedish children found that those whose parents washed dishes by hand were less likely to develop eczema, asthma and hay fever. If done right, hand-washing dishes can save water and energy. And since so many people pre-wash dishes before they load them into the dishwasher, you’re only doing the job once.

Full Article