Best Halftime Show Ever?

You may have loved or hated Justin Timberlake’s Halftime Show for the Super Bowl (I thought it was okay, the Prince tribute was the best part), but if you need help deciding where to place the performance, Rolling Stone has put together their own list of the Worst to Best.

Poor Black Eyed Peas – they lose to 2 decades of halftime shows.

28) The Black Eyed Peas (2011)

(2011) 28) Everything from 1967 to 1989

Everything from 1967 to 1989 27) New Kids on the Block (1991)

(1991) 26) Phil Collins , Christina Aguilera , Enrique Iglesias , Toni Braxton and Tina Turner (2000)

, , , and (2000) 25) Gloria Estefan and Olympic Figure Skaters (1992)

and Olympic Figure Skaters (1992) 24) Patti LaBelle , Tony Bennett , Teddy Pendergrass and Miami Sound Machine (1995)

, , and (1995) 23) Pete Fountain , Irma Thomas , Doug Kershaw and Snoopy (1990)

, , and (1990) 22) The Blues Brothers (1997)

(1997) 21) The Who (2010)

(2010) 20) Tanya Tucker , Clint Black , Travis Tritt and The Judds (1994)

, , and (1994) 19) Janet Jackson , Justin Timberlake , P. Diddy , Kid Rock , Jessica Simpson and Nelly (2004)

, , , , and (2004) 18) Boyz II Men (1998)

(1998) 17) Stevie Wonder and Gloria Estefan (1999)

and (1999) 16) Shania Twain , Sting and No Doubt (2003)

, and (2003) 15) Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers (2014)

and the (2014) 14) Diana Ross (1996)

(1996) 13) Coldplay , Beyonce and Bruno Mars (2016)

, and (2016) 12) Tom Petty (2008)

(2008) 11) Michael Jackson (1993)

(1993) 10) Paul McCartney (2005)

(2005) 9) Katy Perry and Missy Elliott (2015)

and (2015) 8) The Rolling Stones (2006)

(2006) 7) Lady Gaga (2017)

(2017) 6) Madonna (2012)

(2012) 5) Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band (2009)

(2009) 4) Aerosmith , Britney Spears , ‘NSYNC , Nelly & Mary J. Blige (2001)

, , , & (2001) 3) Beyonce (2013)

(2013) 2) Prince (2007)

(2007) 1) U2 (2002)

Do you agree or disagree with this list?