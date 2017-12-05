Best of KINK Live Studio 2018

When I say best, I mean my personal favorite best performances we’ve had(so far) this year.

Anderson East is crazy talented. Bums me out that he’s mostly in the news because of his girlfriend.

The contrast of this version vs. the album version is so heavy. Manchester Orchestra delivered my album of the year with the release of A Black Mile To The Surface.



What more can you say about the Grammy award winning talent that is Jason Isbell? We’re so lucky he stops by when he’s in Portland.

FJM is nominated for Grammy’s Alternative Album of the Year and I couldn’t agree more.

Best New Discovery for 2018 goes to Middle Kids

There’s SO many more! Re-live those moments HERE