The best in misheard lyrics…
By Sean Demery
|
Nov 13, 2017 @ 8:50 AM

In the course of listening to and singing along with music sometimes ya got it wrong, wrong, wrong.  Did I mention wrong!  I did?  Hey, here’s the ones from the classics list.

See if these don’t ring an out of tune bell.

Song and Artist/Band              Misheard Lyric                        Actual Lyric

Bennie and the Jets – Elton John She got electric boobs, a mohawk too She’s got electric boots, a mohair suit
Blowin’ In the Wind –
Bob Dylan		 The ants are my friends, they’re blowin’ in the wind The answer my friend, is blowing’ in the wind
Give Peace a Chance – John Lennon Give peas a chance Give peace a chance
Honky Cat – Elton John Pissin’ in a stream Fishin’ in a stream
Light My Fire –
The Doors		 And our love become a funeral parlor And our love become a funeral pyre
Lucy In the Sky with Diamonds -The Beatles A girl with colitis goes by A girl with kaleidoscope eyes
Purple Haze – Jimi Hendrix Scuse me while I kiss this guy Scuse me, while I kiss the sky
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction –
The Rolling Stones		 I can’t get no girl reaction I can’t get no girlie action
Shattered – Rolling Stones Party up, party high on the blacktop Pile it up, pile it high on the platter
Space Oddity – David Bowie Clown control to Mao Tse-Tung Ground control to Major Tom
Spill the Wine –
Eric Burdon & War		 Spill the wine and dig that girl Spill the wine, take that pearl
Stairway To Heaven  – Led Zeppelin There’s a wino down the road And as we wind on down the road
Tiny Dancer –
Elton John		 Hold me close I’m trying to dance, ah! Count the head lice on the highway -or- Hold me closer, Tony Danza…… Hold me closer, tiny dancer. Count the headlights on the highway
Won’t Be Fooled Again –
The Who		 We were liberated from the forward song! We were liberated from the fold, that’s all!
Young American – David Bowie She was the young Americian She wants the young American
Ziggy Stardust –
David Bowie		 Like a leather messiah Like a leper messiah
Bad Moon Rising –
Creedence Clearwater Revival		 There’s a bathroom on the right There’s a bad moon on the rise

“There’s a bathroom on the right.”   Well, of course, there is.

 

 