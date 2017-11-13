The best in misheard lyrics…

In the course of listening to and singing along with music sometimes ya got it wrong, wrong, wrong. Did I mention wrong! I did? Hey, here’s the ones from the classics list.
See if these don’t ring an out of tune bell.
Song and Artist/Band Misheard Lyric Actual Lyric
|Bennie and the Jets – Elton John
|She got electric boobs, a mohawk too
|She’s got electric boots, a mohair suit
|Blowin’ In the Wind –
Bob Dylan
|The ants are my friends, they’re blowin’ in the wind
|The answer my friend, is blowing’ in the wind
|Give Peace a Chance – John Lennon
|Give peas a chance
|Give peace a chance
|Honky Cat – Elton John
|Pissin’ in a stream
|Fishin’ in a stream
|Light My Fire –
The Doors
|And our love become a funeral parlor
|And our love become a funeral pyre
|Lucy In the Sky with Diamonds -The Beatles
|A girl with colitis goes by
|A girl with kaleidoscope eyes
|Purple Haze – Jimi Hendrix
|Scuse me while I kiss this guy
|Scuse me, while I kiss the sky
|(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction –
The Rolling Stones
|I can’t get no girl reaction
|I can’t get no girlie action
|Shattered – Rolling Stones
|Party up, party high on the blacktop
|Pile it up, pile it high on the platter
|Space Oddity – David Bowie
|Clown control to Mao Tse-Tung
|Ground control to Major Tom
|Spill the Wine –
Eric Burdon & War
|Spill the wine and dig that girl
|Spill the wine, take that pearl
|Stairway To Heaven – Led Zeppelin
|There’s a wino down the road
|And as we wind on down the road
|Tiny Dancer –
Elton John
|Hold me close I’m trying to dance, ah! Count the head lice on the highway -or- Hold me closer, Tony Danza……
|Hold me closer, tiny dancer. Count the headlights on the highway
|Won’t Be Fooled Again –
The Who
|We were liberated from the forward song!
|We were liberated from the fold, that’s all!
|Young American – David Bowie
|She was the young Americian
|She wants the young American
|Ziggy Stardust –
David Bowie
|Like a leather messiah
|Like a leper messiah
|Bad Moon Rising –
Creedence Clearwater Revival
|There’s a bathroom on the right
|There’s a bad moon on the rise
“There’s a bathroom on the right.” Well, of course, there is.