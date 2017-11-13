The best in misheard lyrics…

In the course of listening to and singing along with music sometimes ya got it wrong, wrong, wrong. Did I mention wrong! I did? Hey, here’s the ones from the classics list.

See if these don’t ring an out of tune bell.

Song and Artist/Band Misheard Lyric Actual Lyric

Bennie and the Jets – Elton John She got electric boobs, a mohawk too She’s got electric boots, a mohair suit Blowin’ In the Wind –

Bob Dylan The ants are my friends, they’re blowin’ in the wind The answer my friend, is blowing’ in the wind Give Peace a Chance – John Lennon Give peas a chance Give peace a chance Honky Cat – Elton John Pissin’ in a stream Fishin’ in a stream Light My Fire –

The Doors And our love become a funeral parlor And our love become a funeral pyre Lucy In the Sky with Diamonds -The Beatles A girl with colitis goes by A girl with kaleidoscope eyes Purple Haze – Jimi Hendrix Scuse me while I kiss this guy Scuse me, while I kiss the sky (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction –

The Rolling Stones I can’t get no girl reaction I can’t get no girlie action Shattered – Rolling Stones Party up, party high on the blacktop Pile it up, pile it high on the platter Space Oddity – David Bowie Clown control to Mao Tse-Tung Ground control to Major Tom Spill the Wine –

Eric Burdon & War Spill the wine and dig that girl Spill the wine, take that pearl Stairway To Heaven – Led Zeppelin There’s a wino down the road And as we wind on down the road Tiny Dancer –

Elton John Hold me close I’m trying to dance, ah! Count the head lice on the highway -or- Hold me closer, Tony Danza…… Hold me closer, tiny dancer. Count the headlights on the highway Won’t Be Fooled Again –

The Who We were liberated from the forward song! We were liberated from the fold, that’s all! Young American – David Bowie She was the young Americian She wants the young American Ziggy Stardust –

David Bowie Like a leather messiah Like a leper messiah Bad Moon Rising –

Creedence Clearwater Revival There’s a bathroom on the right There’s a bad moon on the rise

“There’s a bathroom on the right.” Well, of course, there is.