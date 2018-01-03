Best “Shame on You’s” 2017

We love when you’ve got something to say about what we do. It doesn’t matter if you love, like, dislike or hate… it’s still great to hear from you. We learn stuff from this.

In the course of correspondence there are decidedly more dislikes about us than likes. I have a relative who works for Campbell’s (soup) in the consumer correspondence department. She has been in the department for 11 years and sh says the ratio of like to dislike always about the same 35 to 1.

It makes sense. When you do something good it’s just another thing you did. When you do something that is considered ill advised, it provokes an unfavorable response.

Everytime someone sends an email negative in nature. I keep ’em in a folder. Don’t know why I keep them, but I do.

Here’s a list of 2017 Shame On You emails and general correspondence. Note: The number before the comment designated the number of correspondence in this category.

11- Shame on you for showing favorable affection for the Me Too movement 4- Shame on you for not showing enough affection for the me too movement.

14- Shame on you for mentioning Donald Trump. 11-Shame on you for disrespecting Donald Trump. 11-Shame on you for disrespecting the presidential office. 5- Shame of you for not calling BS on the president. 3-Shame on you for not disrespecting the president. 3- Shame on you for talking about the president’s achievements thus far. 1- Shame on you for sounding supportive of the president. 1- Shame on you for always sounding unapproving of the president.

3- Shame on you for not playing Led Zeppelin more. 2-Shame on you for old music like Led Zeppelin.

5- Shame on you for having an opinion. Keep your thoughts to yourself. 3-Shame on you for not telling me more about the music you play. 2- Shame on you for playing new stupid music. 2-Shame on you for playing all that old crap. 1- Shame on you for playing old bands like Zeppelin, The Stones and Beatles.

4-Shame on you for sounding like you’re just screwing around. 2-Shame on you for not sounding more like a professional announcer. 2-Shame on you for being a boring announcer. 1-Shame on you for sounding bored on your job. 1- Shame on you for playing songs in bad taste. 1- Shame on you for not playing more edgy music.

1-Shame on you for saying that the Willamette may not be that clean. 1-Shame on you for placating vegans.

1- Shame on you for playing commercials for restaurants that serve red meat. 1-Shame of you for playing the same commercial twice or more.

There’s a few more that I haven’t included here because they are indecipherably crazy. As in I have no idea what pizza, earplugs and Chrissie Hynde have to do with one another. So again, I’ll leave them out. But you get the idea.

Maybe 2019’s list be equally interesting?

