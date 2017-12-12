The Best U2 Song EVER?

They’ve ranked all songs by The Beatles, Bruce Sprinsteen and Pink Floyd in the past. So why not U2?
Vulture has made a list of the band’s 218 songs, and arranged them from worst to first. Here are their top 10:
- “Where the Streets Have No Name”
- “I Will Follow”
- “Bad”
- “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”
- “Sunday Bloody Sunday”
- “One”
- “Out of Control”
- “Even Better Than the Real Thing”
- “All I Want Is You”
- “Pride (In the Name of Love)”
Click the link above to see the rest.
Not exactly the list I’d put together, but not horrible. But then again, I couldn’t make a list like this. It would be like choosing who was my favorite child (the one NOT asking me for money).
However, where is “With or Without You?”