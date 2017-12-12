The Best U2 Song EVER?

They’ve ranked all songs by The Beatles, Bruce Sprinsteen and Pink Floyd in the past. So why not U2?

Vulture has made a list of the band’s 218 songs, and arranged them from worst to first. Here are their top 10:

“Where the Streets Have No Name” “I Will Follow” “Bad” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” “Sunday Bloody Sunday” “One” “Out of Control” “Even Better Than the Real Thing” “All I Want Is You” “Pride (In the Name of Love)”

Click the link above to see the rest.

Not exactly the list I’d put together, but not horrible. But then again, I couldn’t make a list like this. It would be like choosing who was my favorite child (the one NOT asking me for money).

However, where is “With or Without You?”