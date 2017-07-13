It’s time to jump in the Willamette, The Big Float is Saturday. The Big Float is an annual event from the Human Access Project to encourage people to get into our river, and to support the preservation and health of the Willamette for recreation. You’ll need a floatation device and life jacket to join the over 3,000 floaters, meet up is at Tom McCall Bowl Beach where we held the Blues Fest. There’ll be music, food carts, kids activities and a couple of 100-foot long Slip ‘n Slides. The Big Float benefits Human Access Project, a non-profit that has taken on three Willamette River beach clean-up and habitat restoration projects.

http://www.thebigfloat.com/