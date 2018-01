The bottle bill expands this year to include more types of cans and bottles for refund. The addition affects mostly containers of sealed glass, plastic or metal, including coffee, tea, kombucha, energy and sports drinks along with hard cider, juice and protein drinks. You’ll be paying an extra 10 cents for bottle deposits on those beverages, just like you do with soda, beer and water.

http://portlandtribune.com/go/42-news/381995-269187-dime-deposit-coming-for-coffee-sports-drinks