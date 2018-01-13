BREAKING NOT VERY IMPORTANT NEWS…
By Sean Demery
|
Jan 13, 2018 @ 9:53 AM

It’s just a cough.  That’s it.

After a week of aches, pains, coughing, sneezing and other intestinal maladies … all that’s left is a cough.

We lost roughly 2/3 of the staff in the last week.  It seems like it’s roughly a one-week thing.

Oh yeah, I lost 10 pounds.  I would recommend Jenny Craig instead.

Now back to all the fun without constantly blowing your nose or taking some med or something.  Oh, I guess I don’t have to sleep 13 hours a night anymore.

I consider this Man Cold done, finished, nyet, fin, concluded… ended already!

I hope that if you got the “crud” that it’s over for you too. If not, keep calm and take meds.

PS… Happiness is a warm pup.  Actually two of them.   (Even they seemed worried at the time…)

