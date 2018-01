It’s the soup! It’s the soup!

I am feeling 67% better than yesterday. Oh sure, I’m still sniffly, sneezy and my head is throbbing a bit but this is better! Homemade Chicken Soup stumps doctors and scientists, it’s true. But while they try to figure out why…

Soup recipe found here.

Dang it! You’re taking this seriously! As Princess Leia Organa of Alderaan once said in desperate times… “Help us Jewish Penicillin you’re our only hope.”