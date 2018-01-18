Does Brian really need the grade? LOL

Pertaining to Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys.

Hey, if you think about it “Surfin'” really wasn’t that great of a song. It’s no Good Vibrations, which may be the optimally perfect pop song, if not complex.

The point?

Hey, that’s great and a nice gesture for the school to change the F grade to an A. LOL But in reality, the original grade probably was a fair call for its day. Think what a high school music teacher must have been all about in 1960. Forecasting is a skill left to those with crystal balls. How was that teacher supposed to know that she was in the midst of the student who would craft Pet Sounds!?! Right?

When the singer from The Beach Boys wrote the tune “Surfin'” as a high school student, he got an “F” from his music teacher. Nearly six decades later, Hawthorne High has rectified the situation. https://t.co/HnYDe0XlkG — NPR (@NPR) January 17, 2018

Really. Compare the rudimentaries (not a word) of Surfin’ compared to most anything else from the band’s catalog. Still, for a 17-year-old writing a song for a grade in the early 60s. Hey not bad.