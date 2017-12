Sometimes portions of my consciousness feels like a bumper sticker. They’re more than just stuck on cars, they stick in my mind.

These pics come from my Tacoma Max stop from the last two weeks. Always a good selection of sticky mind fodder in this parking lot. Hey Orange Liners! I like your mirth.

Side note: Parking spots are gone gone gone by 7:20 AM. Get there early.

Here’s the one that stuck with me like toilet paper on my shoe.