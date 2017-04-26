I’m four months into my self-imposed clothes shopping ban and it’s easier than I thought it’d be. I’ve never been a huge shopper, but I do love t-shirts and I’ve been tempted more than once. I decided to not buy any new or used clothes this year to cut back on clutter and waste, and because most clothing that’s out there is poor quality, made to last only one season, if that. I’m inspired by a drawing by Toronto illustrator Sarah Lazarovic’s Buyerarchy of Needs, which tries to get people to think before they head to the mall or online. She calls on people to use what they have or rely on borrowing, swapping, thrifting or making before we buy.

