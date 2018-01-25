Can Dogs Catch The Flu?

This has been one rough flu season and it’s not over yet! The virus has rapidly spread across the country and grown to epidemic levels, killing several young and healthy people along the way. And now there’s even more bad news about this year’s flu season: It’s affecting pets, too. My two dogs are just about the most important creatures to me on the planet (apologies to my partner Derek) and I’ll do whatever I can to keep them healthy. I had no idea that dogs could catch the flu!

Just like their owners, dogs across the country are coming down with flu-like symptoms due to widespread canine influenza. While it’s a flu strain that’s different than the one affecting humans (and there are no known cases of transmission), it’s just as dangerous and even more contagious among dogs.

This season, the dog influenza virus has turned up everywhere from California to Washington to Pennsylvania and even in Canada, according to Newsweek. One San Francisco clinic saw 50 cases in just two weeks, and it’s spreading to areas that haven’t seen cases of the dog flu in years—or ever.

If it’s not treated properly, the dog flu comes with a 10 percent mortality rate, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. It can be fatal for cats, too. The viral infection is spread through barking, coughing, and sneezing when pets are in close contact with infected animals. It often spreads through kennels, dog shelters, groomers, and doggy day care centers.

You can protect your pup by disinfecting leashes, toys, water bowls, any other items that come in contact with other dogs, and by washing your hands as soon as you arrive home. And you should talk to your vet about the flu vaccine designed for canines. Experts say it’s a “lifestyle vaccine” that may help, but it’s not recommended for every dog.

-Mitch-