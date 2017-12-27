You can recycle bubble wrap and styrofoam beyond the curb

Yesterday I talked about what remnants from the holiday season can go in the recycling bin, today it’s recycling beyond the bin. It’s hard to order anything online that doesn’t come with blocks of Styrofoam, mounds of bubble wrap and tons of packing peanuts. These items don’t go in the recycling bin, but you can keep them out of the garbage. There’s one business that’s recycling Styrofoam blocks. Agilyx is in Tigard and they’ll take clean Styrofoam for free. Shipping stores like UPS, Postal Annex and others will take clean, dry and un-popped bubble wrap and air pillows. Many will take both kinds of packing peanuts, the Styrofoam and starch kinds, as long as they’re separated. You can call Metro to find a place near you.

Metro: 503-234-3000

https://www.oregonmetro.gov/tools-living/garbage-and-recycling/find-a-recycler