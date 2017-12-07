Shocker: Morrissey Cancels More Shows

What’s this? Morrissey has canceled another show… which actually wraps up his tour ahead of schedule.

On Monday, he canceled his show in Philadelphia as well as an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night. Then late yesterday, the venue announced that Morrissey had axed tonight’s concert in Boston due to “illness in the touring party.”

Since 2012, he has canceled or postponed 126 shows. Guess we should feel lucky about getting him at the Schnitz early on in the tour.

By the way, he is scheduled to perform this Sunday at KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas concert in Los Angeles. Any bets on whether that will happen?