Cascade Locks moving forward on Nestle’s water bottling plant

In May 2016 Hood River County voters passed a measure that banned large water bottling operations in the area, but plans for a Nestle water bottling plant in Cascade Locks continues. Gordon Zimmerman, the City Administrator for Cascade Locks said it’s because he believes they’re following what they believe citizens want and the city council wants. Despite the fact that 70% of the county voters said no to a bottling plant, Zimmerman doesn’t think the ballot measure would hold up to legal scrutiny because it was a county vote and not a city vote. What makes it more complicated is that Oxbow Springs, where the water would come from, sits outside Cascade Locks city limits.

http://www.kptv.com/story/36631307/plans-for-nestle-water-bottling-plant-in-cascade-locks-moves-forward-despite-ban