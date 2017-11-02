Changes to plastics recycling market

If you’ve tried to go to New Seasons or Far West Recycling for specialty plastics recycling, you know that they’re not taking your clamshells, lids or caps anymore. That’s because China has clamped down on plastic recycling coming into the country. Do you know that recyclables are our sixth largest export to China? In 2016, we sent $5.6 billion worth of recyclables there. But our recycling that we’re sending to China is too contaminated, food containers not rinsed properly and actual garbage like diapers are mixed in with recycling. China has gotten stricter with how much contamination they’ll accept in our recycling. The ban hasn’t affected curbside recycling. So what can you do? Make sure you know what goes in the recycling bins. Also, cut back on plastics. Do you need cookies in a clamshell container? Fruits and veggies in plastic containers? If you don’t buy these items, you don’t have to worry about recycling them. And talk to retailers. Tell them to change their packaging.

http://portlandtribune.com/pt/9-news/376366-261444-local-recyclers-in-turmoil-as-china-closes-door-on-exports

Here’s what you can recycling curbside: https://www.portlandoregon.gov/bps/article/402954