Chlorpyrifos sickens dozens after getting a green light

Just over two weeks ago, more than 50 farmworkers in California were exposed to a pesticide that had drifted from a nearby field. It was enough to make at least a dozen sick and public health authorities were urging everyone to get medical attention. News reports blamed the poisoning on chlorpyriflos, a highly toxic pesticide that public health experts, scientists and environmentalists have been trying to get banned. The EPA, under the Obama administration, intended to instate a ban on it but in March, the EPA changed direction and gave it a green light. Chlorpyrifos is an endocrine disrupted and major studies have found strong evidence to suggest that low doses can trigger effects among children from lower IQ to higher rates of autism. fm.



http://www.motherjones.com/environment/2017/05/california-farm-workers-just-got-poisoned-nasty-pesticide-greenlghted-trump

Contact the EPA: https://www.epa.gov/home/forms/contact-epa