Choose sustainably raised turkeys for Thanksgiving

Let’s talk turkey. Next week is Thanksgiving and you’ll probably starting to shop for your turkey soon. Most places sell conventionally raised turkeys, they’re raised in crowded conditions and likely treated with antibiotics and growth-boosting hormones. They may have been injected with saline, oils or preservatives. There are better choices out there, they may be a bit smaller and more expensive but they often taste so much better. Look for labels that say USDA Certified Organic, Pasture raised or Humanely raised. There’s also Heritage or Heirloom turkeys, these have descended from a historic breed to preserve genetic diversity and prevent extinction. Ignore labels that say ‘sustainable’, ‘free range’ or ‘natural’, they don’t mean much.

https://www.ewg.org/enviroblog/2015/11/turkey-label-decoder#.WghsjlWnG70