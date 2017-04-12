Choose wood cutting boards over plastic

By Peggy LaPoint
Apr 12, 10:20 AM

If you’re in the market for a new cutting board, splurge on the wood one. Especially if you’re worried about food-borne bacteria. Plastic cutting boards can only be disinfected when they’re new. As soon as they have cut marks on the surface, they’re difficult to clean because the bacteria gets trapped into crevices. Wood cutting boards, on the other hand, absorbs the bacteria and holds the bacteria inside where it can’t multiply and eventually dies. They have a natural antimicrobial quality that plastic does not. Wooden cutting boards will also last for decades. 
 
