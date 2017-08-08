Cirque du Soleil’s green initiatives

Cirque du Soleil comes to town later this month. This time around they bringing some new green initiatives on traveling shows. A big change is that instead of using generators to operate, they’ll hook up to the city’s utility grid. That move alone means about 2,000 tons of greenhouse gases will be saved. Food managers will source food locally for the performers. And the performers are doing their part by using reusable cups and containers instead of disposables, and some of them bring bikes on the road to get around host cities.

