More cities in the Metro region offer composting curbside

The City of Milwaukie joins Portland, Forest Grove and Lake Oswego in collecting food scraps curbside from most residents. The City of Portland launched their food scraps collection in 2011 and after five years, 400,000 tons of finished compost was created. That’s enough to cover 2,400 acres of farmland. Residents in these cities can add all food scraps, including meat, poultry, fish, shellfish and bones to their yard debris carts along with food-soiled paper and pizza delivery boxes. Rules vary on the use of compostable bags, so check with your municipality before you use them. I just use old newspapers to line my kitchen pail.

City of Milwaukie

http://wmnorthwest.com/milwaukie/yardwaste.html

City of Portland

https://www.portlandoregon.gov/bps/article/402972

City of Lake Oswego

https://www.ci.oswego.or.us/recycle/residential-organics-collection

City of Forest Grove

http://www.forestgrove-or.gov/community/page/food-composting