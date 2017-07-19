The City of Portland wants your input on citywide pedestrian plan

I’m lucky enough to live about 4 miles from each of my jobs, so I often bike or walk to work. Living in a walkable neighborhood was a priority when we bought our house, so I appreciate how pedestrian-friendly Portland has become. But the city has more work to do and they’re looking for feedback from residents to prioritize projects they can make to help residents feel safer and more comfortable throughout the city. The PedPDX citywide pedestrian plan wants to identify gaps and needs throughout Portland’s pedestrian network, things like new sidewalks, crossings and other pedestrian improvements. If you live in Portland and want to help the city prioritize improvements, I’ve posted the survey on our website.

