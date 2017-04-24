Did you know that legally, marijuana can’t be called organic because the term is federally regulated and the USDA doesn’t recognize cannabis as a legitimate crop. So welcome Clean Green Certified, cannabis’s sustainable agriculture standard. Clean Green certification requires operators to test for pesticides yearly and each cannabis operation must put into place a carbon footprint reduction plan, water conservation measures and fair labor practices. So on this 4-20, switch to more sustainable pot and support local farmers too.

https://www.cleangreencert.org/about-us/