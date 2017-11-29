Clothes from coffee grounds? Yes!

Clothes from plastic bottles, hemp and bamboo are nothing new, but what if the grounds from your morning coffee could be turned into workout gear? A Taiwanese company, Singtex, is collecting coffee grounds to turn into sportswear. The fabric made from coffee is perfect for sportswear, it’s soft, lightweight, breathable and coffee helps eliminate odors, and grounds from one cup of coffee makes enough material for a couple of t-shirts. Then there are a couple of companies making fabric out of nettles. One in Yorkshire makes a tough textile from nettles that’s used for bus and car seats and a Dutch fashion label has started growing nettles to turn into fabric for casual clothes.

http://thinkaboutnow.com/2017/11/clothing-company-makes-clothes-coffee-grounds/