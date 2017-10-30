Coho di-off linked to car pollution

The headline was jarring, ‘Study links Coho die-off to car pollution’. Scientists studied why large numbers of fish were dying in the Puget Sound. The video they took showed Coho struggling in the water and gasping for air. They traced the die-off to road contaminants like car runoffs entering the watersheds. The heavier the traffic, the higher the Coho mortality rate and in dense urbanized areas, the car runoff caused nearly 40% of the adult Coho to die before they could spawn. That’s the bad news, the good news is that there is a solution. Toxins can be filtered out when the runoff goes through soil and gravel, and the city of Portland along with the state of Oregon have been adding these features. You’ve probably seen rain gardens and bioswales or green streets around Portland.

