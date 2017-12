So Coldplay recently broke into rare company. Coldplay cracks the top 3 of all time highest grossing tours. The band was out on the Head Full of Dreams tour and made a few bucks. The tour grossed $523 million bucks!

Here is a list of the top grossing tours of all time –

#1 U2 360 Degree Tour

total gross $736 million

#2 The Rolling Stones A Bigger Bang Tour

total gross $558 million

#3 Coldplay Head Full of Dreams tour

total gross $523 million

#4 Roger Waters The Wall Live

total gross $459 million