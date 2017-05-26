Companion plants for tomatoes

I’ve got 13 tomato plants in the ground and since they can’t be placed too close together, I’ve got a lot of space in between them. So I’m looking for good companion plants that won’t crowd the tomatoes, but still make good use of that space. Some thought needs to go into it because grouping friendly plants together is supposed to enhance the growth and flavor of certain plants, and protect them from pests. Marigolds are known to repel garden pests, so that’s a good one. I’ve heard that basil can add flavor to tomatoes, so I’ll add some between a few plants. Carrots are good and lettuce acts as a living mulch and keeps the soil cooler.

https://www.treehugger.com/lawn-garden/12-companion-plants-grow-alongside-your-tomatoes.html