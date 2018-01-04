Corey’s Simple Trick To Being A Better Person This Year, Plus Get Free Stuff

January is National Blood Donor Appreciation Month. Not to brag, but I am a galloneer. This means I donated more than just pints of blood in my lifetime. I’ve donated gallons. It’s a great thing to do with Bloodworks Northwest. They are the exclusive supplier of lifesaving blood for all Legacy and Providence hospitals in Oregon, along with PeaceHealth in Vancouver, and all hospitals in Clark and Cowlitz counties. I’m A-positive…again, not bragging. However, they need all blood types. In fact, if you don’t know your blood type this is a great way to find out. Plus, they reward you for giving. They have all kinds of treats and drinks. They spoil you, and all for just one pint of blood. And that one pint could save 3 lives. Bloodworks Northwest teamed up with Whole Foods for this special month. There are 9 Whole Foods drives to choose from. Just click on the link below to make your appointment. Each person who donates gets a free pound of Caffe Vita coffee. I hope to see you there. Maybe I’ll show you one of my tattoos. Here’s the link: