What Is This Crazy Idea Of Committing To A Dry January?

This is a new one on me, but apparently ‘The Dry January’ initiative was started in 2013 in England. And now, it’s creeping across our country.

There is not a lot of research on how quitting alcohol for a month helps, but a few studies show benefits to your body and mind.

14 of the staff at New Scientist magazine worked with researchers at the University College London Medical School to get the low down on Dry January.

10 of them quit drinking for 5 weeks and the rest continued to do their usual imbibing.

The people who stopped had lower levels of liver fat, improved blood sugars and lower cholesterol. They also slept better and had more concentration. The other four stayed the same.

The study also found more than 80 percent felt more accomplished. Almost 80 percent saved money, more than half had more energy and less than half dropped a couple of lb’s.

Plus, some of those who abstained were able to keep dry longer.

I get all that, but you have to quit for a month. I mean…it’s 5 o’clock somewhere, right?